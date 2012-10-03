LONDON Oct 3 Britain scrapped on Wednesday a $9
billion deal that had awarded the West Coast rail line to
FirstGroup Plc, citing flaws in the government's
figures, just a day after the company had said it was prepared
to take over the key mainline train service this year.
FirstGroup in August won the 13-year deal for the
London-to-Scotland line with a bid of around 6 billion pounds
($9.4 billion), but the decision was challenged by Virgin
Trains, a joint venture between high-profile billionaire Richard
Branson's Virgin Group and Stagecoach.
Branson called for a review because he believed FirstGroup's
numbers did not stack up, and Virgin launched legal proceedings
against the government in August in a bid to prevent the
contract.
"I have had to cancel the competition for the running of the
West Coast franchise because of deeply regrettable and
completely unacceptable mistakes made by my department in the
way it managed the process," British Transport Secretary Patrick
McLoughlin said in a statement.
"A detailed examination by my officials into what happened
has revealed these flaws and means it is no longer possible to
award a new franchise on the basis of the competition that was
held," he said.
The move means that the Department for Transport (DfT) will
no longer be awarding a franchise contract to run the West Coast
service when the current contract expires on Dec. 9, and the
bidding process will need to be re-run.
Bus and rail operator FirstGroup had said on Tuesday that
its focus was on ensuring a smooth transition for staff and
passengers as it made plans to start running the franchise on
Dec. 9.
Evidence of "significant flaws" in the DfT's calculations
emerged as officials were undertaking detailed
evidence-gathering in preparation for its legal battle against
Virgin Trains, according to the department's statement.
In light of the findings, the government said it is no
longer contesting the judicial review sought by Virgin Trains in
the High Court.
Civil servants that made the significant mistakes in the way
they calculated the risks for each bid are facing suspension
while an investigation takes place, the statement said.
Two independent reviews into the way the franchise process
was conducted and the future of the bidding process for
franchises are due to be delivered, one later this month and the
other in December, said McLoughlin.
The government has also paused three other outstanding
franchise competitions pending the findings of the independent
reviews.