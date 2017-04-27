Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) is in advanced negotiations to acquire U.S. conference call specialist and telecommunications provider West Corp (WSTC.O), people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Apollo has prevailed in an auction for West Corp, although negotiations will continue for days and they could still end without a deal having been agreed, the sources said.

The price Apollo was offering could not be learned, although the sources said West Corp's indebtedness of more than $3 billion weighed on the deal negotiations.

The sources asked not to be named because the matter is confidential. Representatives for Apollo and West Corp declined to comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)