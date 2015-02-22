BRIEF-Australia And New Zealand Banking Group comments on the Australian Government's proposed bank tax
May 10 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd-
FRANKFURT Feb 22 Germany's Aareal Bank Group said on Sunday it had agreed to buy property lender Westdeutsche Immobilienbank (WestImmo) for 350 million euros ($398 million) from Erste Abwicklungsanstalt.
Aareal said it expected to complete the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, in the next four months. ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
May 10 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd-
HANOI, May 10 Vietnam's ruling Communist Party demoted a prominent party official on Wednesday, stripping him of his role as party head of Ho Chi Minh City to penalise him further for misconduct during his time as head of the country's state oil and gas firm.