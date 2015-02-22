* Price subject to adjustments when deal closes

* Aareal expects about 150 mln euro in one-off book gain from deal

* Mortgage lender WestImmo formerly part of WestLB (Adds book gain, price adjustments,)

FRANKFURT Feb 22 Germany's Aareal Bank Group has agreed to buy commercial property lender Westdeutsche Immobilienbank (WestImmo) for 350 million euros ($398 million) from Erste Abwicklungsanstalt, the bank said on Sunday.

Aareal said it expected to complete the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, in the next four months and that the purchase price could be subject to contractually agreed adjustments over that time period.

Reuters reported the deal on Friday.

The tie-up of the two property lenders follows on the heels of a recent wave of consolidation in the German real estate sector.

Earlier this month, Germany's second-largest real estate group Deutsche Wohnen unveiled plans to acquire Austrian peer Conwert for $1.1 billion. Last month, Deutsche Annington announced a 3.9 billion euro takeover of rival Gagfah.

German "bad bank" Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA) is selling Westimmo as part of its efforts to wind down assets of failed German lender WestLB.

Aareal Bank Group said the takeover price was below the book value of WestImmo's equity according to IFRS accounting standards, allowing the buyer to take an estimated one-off profit of about 150 million euros when the deal closes.

($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Angus MacSwan)