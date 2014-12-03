FRANKFURT Dec 3 German property lender Aareal
is seeing its chances of buying peer Westimmo
rise after other bidders have lost interest, several
sources familiar with the transaction said.
While Aareal continues to pursue the potential 300 million
euro ($376 million) deal actively, main contenders like Berlin
Hyp and Apollo are not, the people said,
adding that one other private equity fund continues to be
interested.
"Aareal is taking the lead," one of the people said.
German "bad bank" Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA) is selling
Westimmo as part of its efforts to wind down assets of failed
German lender WestLB and is expected to pick a buyer
within weeks, they said.
Investors have been attracted to Germany's real estate
sector in recent months by the reliable income stream that
property projects typically offer and by higher yields than
those on German sovereign bonds. Investors are also betting on
rising property prices in Europe's largest economy.
EAA, Westimmo and the suitors declined to comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7973 euro)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Kathrin Jones, Klaus Lauer and
Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)