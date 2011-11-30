SYDNEY Nov 30 Western Areas, Australia's third-largest nickel miner, will sell China's Jinchuan Group up to 15,000 tonnes of nickel in concentate over a one-year period starting next March, Western Areas said on Wednesday.

Both companies are finalising the terms of the sales, which Western Areas said provide flexibility to negotiate future sales once the relatively short contract period expires in the hope metal prices will improve.

"By negotiating a short-term contract with Jinchuan, Western Areas now has time to explore partnerships which can assist with the development of some of the company's other assets and new mine opportunities," Managing Director Julian Hanna said.

The London Metal Exchange cash quote nickel price has dropped from around close to $30,000 a tonne earlier in the year to $17,043 currently, based on Reuters data

"We consider that in the current volatile market, the decision for a short-term contract will be beneficial for the company," he said.

A multi-year contract to supply Jinchuan with 25,000 tonnes of nickel in concentrate is scheduled to finish in February 2012.

Western Areas is in the process of increasing output from its Spotted Quoll underground mine over the next few months to replace production from an open pit deposit at the site that is projected to run dry in the first quarter of next year. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)