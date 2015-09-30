Sept 30 U.S. data storage company Western Digital Corp said it would get a $3.78 billion equity investment from Chinese information technology company Unisplendour Corp Ltd.

The company said on Wednesday it would issue new shares to Unisplendour at $92.50 each.

The Chinese company will hold about 15 percent of Western Digital's issued and outstanding shares after the investment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)