* To buy Western Digital new shares at $92.50 each
* Gets right to nominate 1 representative to board
* Deal expected to close by first quarter of 2016
(Adds details, background, shares)
By Ankit Ajmera
Sept 30 A unit of Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd will
buy a 15 percent stake in U.S. data storage company Western
Digital Corp, the latest push by the Chinese
state-backed company to access U.S. technology.
A subsidiary of Unisplendour Corp Ltd, which is
owned by Tsinghua, will invest $3.78 billion in
Western Digital, the companies said on Wednesday.
Unisplendour will buy Western Digital's new shares at $92.50
each, a premium of about 33 percent to the stock's Tuesday
close, and get the right to nominate one representative to the
U.S. company's board.
Shares of Western Digital, whose revenue has fallen in seven
of the past nine quarters, rose about 14 percent to $78.70 in
premarket trading.
U.S. technology companies have struggled to win customers in
China after former U.S. National Security Agency contractor
Edward Snowden revealed cyberspying involving U.S. firms. Many
companies are now seeking local partners in China or looking to
sell assets to Chinese buyers.
Tsinghua's investment in Western Digital is subject to
regulatory approvals.
Reuters reported in July that Tsinghua was interested in
buying Micron Technology Inc for about $23 billion, but a
deal has not materialized amid national security concerns.
Hewlett-Packard Co said in May it would sell a 51
percent stake in its China-based data-networking business to
Tsinghua.
The Chinese company has agreed to a five-year lock-up on
Western Digital shares, during which it would have voting
restrictions. Unisplendour's board representative right will
terminate if its ownership falls below 10 percent.
The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2016.
Wells Fargo Securities LLC is the financial adviser to
Western Digital for the deal.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)