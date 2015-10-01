* University-run, state-backed China firm extends M&A drive
* Beijing building presence in chip and data industry
* President Xi's alma mater linked to influential firms
* US scrutiny in view after Micron purchase queried
SINGAPORE/TAIPEI, Oct 1 A billion-dollar Chinese
plan to invest in Western Digital Corp is designed to
plug the U.S. data storage firm into a network of influential
China tech players carefully constructed by Tsinghua
University, the alma mater of President Xi Jinping.
For $3.8 billion, a unit of state-owned Tsinghua Holdings Co
will get a 15 percent stake in Western Digital. What Tsinghua,
run by a university committee, hopes to get is the latest in a
string of domestic and foreign footholds in data storage and the
chip market, an area deemed of strategic importance by Beijing.
Wednesday's Western Digital deal follows Tsinghua's $23
billion move to buy U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc
as China ramps up efforts to develop chips expertise. But the
Micron plan has been clouded by U.S. security concerns - and
some say the Western Digital may follow suit.
"Its (Tsinghua's) Chinese government affiliation is making
its overseas acquisition more difficult," said Fubon Securities
analyst Carlos Peng.
Western Digital hopes selling the minority stake to
Tsinghua's Unisplendour Corp will help it avoid
rigorous regulatory scrutiny. If the deal goes through, the
California-based firm will have a new investor with a wide range
of China tech units, from IT services provider Unisplendour to
biotechnology firm Chengzhi Shareholding Co.
The Tsinghua network also stretches to other U.S. firms.
In May, Unisplendour announced to buy 51 percent of
Hewlett-Packard's H3C Technologies for $2.3 billion,
creating a Chinese tech hub that houses H3C's networking
operation alongside its China-based server, data-storage and
technology-services businesses.
Meanwhile in 2014 Intel Corp bought a $1.5 billion,
20 percent stake in two mobile chipmakers under Tsinghua's
umbrella. That provided the Chinese firm with support from a
U.S. semiconductor giant on chip design and development within
China itself - a landmark deal for Beijing.
"It (China) is producing its own products rather than just
contract making, it's because there's demand from local
consumption," said Gartner analyst Tracy Tsai.
"Tsinghua, with its state-backed role, plays a key part
under this background. It needs to introduce partners through
mergers and acquisitions and help China boost its technology
knowhow."
