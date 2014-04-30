April 30 Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit due to a decrease in sales to personal computer makers.

The company's net income fell to $375 million, or $1.55 per share, in the third quarter ended March 28 from $391 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.94 per share.

Revenue fell 1.6 percent to $3.7 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)