PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Data storage company Western Digital Corp reported a 47 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its products amid stabilizing PC demand and as businesses increasingly shift to cloud storage.
The company's revenue rose to $4.89 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 30 from $3.32 billion a year earlier.
Net income, however, fell to $235 million, or 80 cents per share, from $251 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.