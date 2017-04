Aug 5 Western Refining Inc's profit rose 5 percent as the company processed more shale crude.

Net profit rose to $156.7 million, or $1.56 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $149.3 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 80 percent to $4.35 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)