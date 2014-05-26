BRIEF-Finlab FY 2016 net profit at 2.3 million euros
* At 2.3 million euros, net profits for 2016 per German commercial code (HGB) clearly exceeded expectations (previous year: 5.2 million euros)
May 26 China's Western Securities Co Ltd
* Says its fund management joint venture's partner BNY Mellon Asset Management International to sell its entire stake in the JV to a Shanghai-based asset management firm
Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/hac69v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* At 2.3 million euros, net profits for 2016 per German commercial code (HGB) clearly exceeded expectations (previous year: 5.2 million euros)
* Reaffirms FY net interest income guidance growth of mid-single digits, that is at about 1 billion euros - conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)