Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit five-month low -CFTC

April 21 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels in about five months, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 41,300 contracts on April 18, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 64,529 net short positions