July 30 Western Union Co reported a 2.3 percent fall in quarterly profit as it earned lower fees from its money-transfer services.

The company's net income fell to $189.3 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $193.8 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company's earnings were unchanged at 36 cents.

Revenue fell about 2 percent to $1.38 billion. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)