BRIEF-China Vanke posts contract sales for April, January-April
* Says April contract sales at 41.9 billion yuan ($6.08 billion), January-April contract sales at 192.2 billion yuan
July 30 Western Union Co reported a 2.3 percent fall in quarterly profit as it earned lower fees from its money-transfer services.
The company's net income fell to $189.3 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $193.8 million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, the company's earnings were unchanged at 36 cents.
Revenue fell about 2 percent to $1.38 billion. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says April contract sales at 41.9 billion yuan ($6.08 billion), January-April contract sales at 192.2 billion yuan
* Says unit plans to buy property assets for 1.8 billion yuan ($261.15 million)