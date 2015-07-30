* Q2 profit $0.41/share vs est. $0.39
* Online business revenue up 19 pct
* Company raises FY forecast
* Pricing equation stable-CFO
By Neha Dimri
July 30 Western Union Co reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by its online
business, and the world's largest money-transfer company raised
its full-year earnings forecast.
The company's shares rose 2 percent in after-market trading
on Thursday.
Western Union said revenue from its online business,
including westernunion.com and mobile money transfer, rose 19
percent in the second quarter ended June 30.
"Customers using online or mobile to send money to bank
accounts are providing incremental business", Chief Executive
Hikmet Ersek said on a conference call, adding he expects such
transactions to grow faster in the coming years.
The company has invested heavily in its online business to
better compete with fast-growing rivals such as Euronet
Worldwide Inc.
Western Union is also cutting prices in parts of the United
States where it was experiencing the maximum competitive
pressures.
"We have not had any net price investment so far...Over all,
we have a stable pricing equation," Chief Financial Officer Raj
Agrawal told Reuters.
Agrawal also said the company spent 3.7 percent of its
revenue on compliance-related expenses during the quarter,
within the range of its previous forecast.
Money transfer companies such as Western Union and MoneyGram
International Inc have been forced to spend more to meet
stricter compliance requirements to prevent money laundering
through their payment systems.
Western Union's Irish division was fined 1.75 million euros
($1.93 million) in May after regulators found loopholes in its
anti-money laundering controls.
The company raised its full-year earnings forecast to
$1.60-$1.67 per share from $1.58-$1.65.
Net income fell to $189.3 million in the three months ended
June from $193.8 million a year earlier. On a per share basis,
the company's earnings were unchanged at 36 cents.
Revenue fell about 2 percent to $1.38 billion.
On a constant currency basis, revenue rose 4 percent.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 41 cents per share,
above analysts' average estimate of 39 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Western Union said it recorded a pretax charge of $35.3
million in the quarter related to its Paymap subsidiary's
settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
Up to Thursday's close of $19.02, the Englewood,
Colorado-based company's shares had fallen 6.4 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)