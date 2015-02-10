* To buy back $1.2 bln of shares
* Raises dividend to 15.5 cents from 12.5 cents
* Fourth-quarter profit $0.42/share vs est. $0.34
* Forecasts 2015 profit above analysts' estimates
By Neha Dimri
Feb 10 Western Union Co said it would cut
prices for money transfers within the United States to help fend
off fierce competition and would buy back up to $1.2 billion of
shares.
Shares of the world's largest money transfer company, which
also raised its quarterly dividend, rose 4 percent to $19.20 in
extended trading.
Western Union is cutting prices in parts of the United
States where it is experiencing the maximum competitive
pressures, company executives said on a conference call.
Rival MoneyGram International Inc slashed prices in
October in response to Wal-Mart Stores Inc's money
transfer service launched last year.
Western Union, which gets about 80 percent of its business
from low-income migrant workers sending money home, said revenue
in its U.S. money transfer business had been hurt by increasing
competition, but it did not provide numbers.
North America accounts for 19 percent of its total revenue.
"We do not expect significant price changes in our
cross-border business," Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal
said.
Revenue from consumer remittances fell 2 percent in the
fourth quarter, but revenue from its digital business, including
westernunion.com and mobile money transfer, rose 17 percent.
The company has ramped up its digital business to compete
with nimble online rivals such as privately owned Boom Financial
Inc and Xoom Corp.
Xoom reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on
Tuesday as more people transferred money using its digital
platform.
Edward Jones analyst Josh Olson said pricing challenges in
the United States were expected and Western Union could face
competitive pressures in its digital business.
Western Union said last month that it would enable customers
to transfer money and pay bills using Apple Inc's
mobile wallet, Apple Pay.
Western Union forecast earnings of $1.58-$1.65 per share for
2015. Analysts on average were expecting $1.59, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net income rose 28 percent to $221.5 million,
or 42 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 as expenses
fell 4 percent.
Total revenue declined 1 percent to $1.41 billion, mainly
due to a stronger dollar.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 34 cents per
share and revenue of $1.44 billion.
The company raised its quarterly dividend to 15.5 cents from
12.5 cents.
