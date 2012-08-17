SINGAPORE Aug 17 Western Asset Management, a
unit of Legg Mason, has hired four new people for its
Singapore-based Asian fixed income investment team, more than
doubling the size of the team to seven as interest in the
region's debt markets grow.
The new hires include Desmond Soon, who joined as portfolio
manager from ST Asset Management.
"Expectations are for further hires this year based on
market demand and asset growth," Chia-Liang Lian, Western
Asset's head of investment management for Asia ex-Japan, said in
a statement on Friday.
Western Asset said its Asia ex-Japan assets being managed in
the region stood $3.8 billion as at end-June, an increase of 17
percent since December 2011.
The firm, which focuses on fixed income, has $445.9 billion
in assets under management as of June 30. Western Asset sourced
around $11.2 billion of its global AUM from Asia Pacific
excluding Japan and Australia, up 14 percent from the end of
2011.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)