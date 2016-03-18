By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 18 An ex-employee of Western
Asset Management Co pleaded guilty on Friday to repeatedly
accessing his former supervisor's email account after leaving
the financial firm, conduct his lawyer said stemmed from a
concern he was being criticized.
Kristopher Rocchio, who after leaving the company became a
vice president at investment manager Neuberger Berman, pleaded
guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a misdemeanor charge of
unauthorized computer intrusion, according to court records.
In a statement Rocchio read in court, the Staten Island
resident said from sometime in 2012 to February 2015, he used
log-in information his former supervisor provided him while he
worked at Western Asset Management to illegally read his emails.
"At the time, I knew that what I was doing was wrong,"
Rocchio said. "I am deeply sorry for my actions and apologize
for my illegal conduct."
In announcing his arrest in December, prosecutors accused
Rocchio, 38, of accessing the supervisor's account on about 100
occasions without authorization.
Steven Feldman, Rocchio's lawyer, in an interview said his
client was motivated not by a desire to help his new employer,
but instead by "very personal" concerns.
"He and his supervisor didn't get along, and he wanted to
see if he was speaking bad about him," Feldman said.
Rocchio is scheduled to be sentenced July 21. He faces six
to 12 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.
The investigation came after the supervisor in February 2015
received a bounce-back message to his email account on an email
he had not personally sent, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said the supervisor noticed in his "sent mail"
folder two emails he had not personally sent, including one to
another email address attaching a spreadsheet with compensation
and performance evaluation information for various employees.
When the supervisor checked his sent mail folder later in
the day, both messages were gone, prosecutors said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation subsequently obtained a
search warrant for the address that received the email and
discovered it was registered to Rocchio, who had left Western
Asset in March 2012, prosecutors said.
Along with the February email, the FBI found a December 2013
email from the supervisor's account which had attached a
PowerPoint presentation on the company's internal metrics,
according to court papers.
Feldman said Rocchio sent himself the presentation because
of its format, which he wanted to use in the future, and not
because of the information the presentation contained.
The case is U.S. v. Rocchio, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-cr-00222.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)