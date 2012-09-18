NEW YORK, Sept 18 The chief investment officer of bond firm Western Asset Management said on Tuesday that markets are too optimistic about central bank actions in the United States and euro zone.

Stephen Walsh, whose firm oversees $446 billion in assets, told CNBC that markets are "pricing in too much good news" and that he is selling high-yield junk bonds and buying safe-haven Treasuries despite their low yields.

"You do need to own some Treasuries in your portfolio, for balance. If the markets are pricing in such good news, there certainly are some pot holes in the future," Walsh said.

Walsh said the European Central Bank's bond-buying program and the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of more stimulus through $40 billion purchases of agency mortgage-backed securities per month last week hav e al ready bee n ant icipated by the markets.

He added that the euro zone debt crisis remains unresolved, and cited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's statement that the latest round of stimulus would not be a "panacea" to the struggling U.S. economy.

Walsh, who told Reuters last month that high-yield debt was the "poster child" of Western's credit strategy, added that he plans to sell high-yield corporate bonds in light of the risks in the marketplace and the bonds' declining yields.

Walsh said that Western Asset will continue to hold agency mortgage securities, however, and said that no new supply combined with the Fed's significant demand makes the assets attractive.

"That sort of supply/demand imbalance is likely to keep spreads pretty low for a while, so we've stuck with the agency mortgage trade for a little bit longer," he said.