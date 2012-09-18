NEW YORK, Sept 18 The chief investment officer
of bond firm Western Asset Management said on Tuesday that
markets are too optimistic about central bank actions in the
United States and euro zone.
Stephen Walsh, whose firm oversees $446 billion in assets,
told CNBC that markets are "pricing in too much good news" and
that he is selling high-yield junk bonds and buying safe-haven
Treasuries despite their low yields.
"You do need to own some Treasuries in your portfolio, for
balance. If the markets are pricing in such good news, there
certainly are some pot holes in the future," Walsh said.
Walsh said the European Central Bank's bond-buying program
and the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of more stimulus
through $40 billion purchases of agency mortgage-backed
securities per month last week hav e al ready bee n ant icipated by
the markets.
He added that the euro zone debt crisis remains unresolved,
and cited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's statement
that the latest round of stimulus would not be a "panacea" to
the struggling U.S. economy.
Walsh, who told Reuters last month that high-yield debt was
the "poster child" of Western's credit strategy, added that he
plans to sell high-yield corporate bonds in light of the risks
in the marketplace and the bonds' declining yields.
Walsh said that Western Asset will continue to hold agency
mortgage securities, however, and said that no new supply
combined with the Fed's significant demand makes the assets
attractive.
"That sort of supply/demand imbalance is likely to keep
spreads pretty low for a while, so we've stuck with the agency
mortgage trade for a little bit longer," he said.