BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings announces proposed senior secured notes offering
Sept 10 Western Digital Corp, the world's largest producer of hard-disk drives, said Chief Executive John Coyne will retire on Jan. 2, 2013.
Steve Milligan, the company's president, will succeed Coyne.
Coyne, 63, will work with Milligan to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.
* Gardner Lewis Asset Management L.P. reports a 5.6 percent stake in Kate Spade & Co as of May 26, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sAAip9) Further company coverage: