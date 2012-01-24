* Sees Q3 rev $2.0 bln to $2.15 bln vs estimate $2.04 bln

By Himank Sharma

By Himank Sharma

Jan 23 Hard drive maker Western Digital Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results and forecast a strong current quarter, signaling a faster-than-anticipated return to production capacity at key facilities damaged by the Thailand floods last year.

"The bottom line is it (the flooding) hasn't hurt them the way people initially expected," FBN Securities. Shebly Seyrafi told Reuters.

The company forecast third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.15 to $1.45 a share on revenue of $2.0 billion to $2.15 billion, while analysts had expected a profit of 91 cents a share on revenue of $2.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company rose 5 percent to $36.43 in after-hours trade following the earnings report, after closing at $34.71 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. That marks a strong recovery since they touched $22.75 in October, their lowest in more than two years, in the aftermath of the floods.

Western Digital's manufacturing facilities in Bang Pa-in Industrial Park in Ayutthaya province and Nava Nakorn Industrial Park in Pathum Thani province were severely hit by floods last year, leading to muted expectations on Wall Street.

"It's one thing to return to full production. But they have to replenish their supply chain as well - they would have shipped 50 million drives less by the end of it ... I think a lot of the commentary was maybe slightly better than what people thought," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Aaron Rakers said.

The company expects its supply chain to return to normal inventory levels by the first half of 2013.

The hard drive maker said it expects to hit 60 percent normal production in the current quarter, 80 percent in the June quarter and be back to normal by the start of the September quarter.

"We expect to be at 100 percent of capacity in the September quarter, so yes, exiting the June quarter we will have to be getting to that run rate," Chief Executive John Coyne said in a conference call with analysts.

Last year's flooding in Thailand, which is the world's No. 2 exporter of hard drives, was the country's worst in decades, throwing industrial production off track as factories and industrial estates were inundated.

Western Digital and rival Seagate Technology command over 90 percent of the total hard-drive market. Western Digital expects to ship 31 million to 33 million drives in the current quarter - up from 28.5 million in the second quarter.

The company benefited from higher selling prices during the quarter as lower supply boosted prices. Its gross margin shot up to 32.5 percent from 19.2 percent last year.

The company posted October-December earnings of $145 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with $225 million, or 96 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $1.51 a share, trumping market expectations of 71 cents a share.

Revenue for the three-month period fell 19 percent to $2.0 billion, but topped Wall Street expectations of $1.84 billion.

Additionally, Western Digital said it remains on-track to complete its buyout of Hitachi Global Storage Technologies by March - a deal that was announced last March but has faced regulatory hurdles since. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Editing by Viraj Nair, Gary Hill)