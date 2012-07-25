METALS-Aluminium hits 3-week trough, copper touches 2-1/2 week low
July 25 Hard drive maker Western Digital Corp's fourth-quarter profit more than quadrupled on higher shipments of hard drives.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $3.35 a share.
Revenue during the three-month period more than doubled to $4.75 billion.
Analysts on average were looking for $2.47 profit on $4.25 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Western Digital shares closed up 2 percent at $32.47 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices)
