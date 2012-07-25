July 25 Hard drive maker Western Digital Corp's fourth-quarter profit more than quadrupled on higher shipments of hard drives.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $3.35 a share.

Revenue during the three-month period more than doubled to $4.75 billion.

Analysts on average were looking for $2.47 profit on $4.25 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Western Digital shares closed up 2 percent at $32.47 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.