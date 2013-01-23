Jan 23 Hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp's second-quarter net profit rose 131 percent to $335 million.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.09 per share.

Revenue rose about 90 percent to $3.8 billion and the company's shipment rose about 108 percent to 59.2 million drives.

Western Digital has recovered fast after its manufacturing facilities in Thailand were hit by floods in 2011.

Thailand, which accounted for over half of the world's hard disk drive production, saw its worst flooding in decades that threw industrial production off track as factories and estates remained inundated.