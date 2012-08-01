UPDATE 10-Oil dives 5 pct on surprise build in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
Aug 1 Western Gas Partners LP said it bought additional interest in certain pipeline assets from Anadarko Petroleum Corp for $135 million.
The midstream energy firm also reported a lower second-quarter profit.
Western Gas bought 24 percent of Chipeta Processing LLC, which owns a natural gas processing complex including three processing trains, to bring its total interest in the project to 75 percent.
The deal, which closed today, is expected to immediately add to its profit, Western Gas said.
The company also reported a lower second-quarter profit of $30.2 million, or 33 cents per unit, compared with a profit of $32.1 million, or 40 cents per unit, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 2 percent to $205.3 million.
Western Gas shares closed at $45.37 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Anadarko shares closed at $68.63.
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
DUBAI, June 7 Qatari armed forces that had been stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen returned home on Wednesday, state television reported on its Twitter account.