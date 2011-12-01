U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
* To sell assets in Yorktown, Virginia
* To sell pipeline segment in south east New Mexico
Dec 1 Western Refining Inc said it will sell two of its facilities in Virginia and a segment of its crude oil pipeline in New Mexico for $220 milion to the subsidiaries of Plains All American Pipeline.
The transaction will help the company exit the volatile East Coast refining market, Chief Executive Jeff Stevens said in a statement.
Under the agreement, Western refining will sell both its terminal and the idled refinery in Virgina and an 82-mile segment in a 424-mile crude oil pipeline in New Mexico to Plains Marketing and Plains Pipeline, the company said in a statement.
The transactions are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2011.
Separately, Plains All American Pipeline announced a 10-15 percent increase in the midpoint of its predicted fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from the earlier guided $410 million.
Shares of El Paso, Texas-based Western Refining closed at $11.92 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
* EU to reaffirm support for climate deal despite Trump (Adds Merkel statement)