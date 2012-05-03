May 3 U.S. oil refiner Western Refining Inc
posted a higher first-quarter adjusted profit, helped by
higher margins and throughput at its largest refinery.
The El Paso, Texas-based company said throughput, or total
crude processed, at the El Paso refinery rose by a about fourth
to 120,394 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter.
For the first-quarter it posted a loss of $53.5 million, or
60 cents per share, compared with a profit of $12.2 million, or
13 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Western Refining earned 81 cents per share.
Sales rose by a fourth to $2.34 billion.
For the first quarter, total refinery throughput at the
company increased rose 19 percent to 144,831 bpd.
Western Refining shares closed at $18.91 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.