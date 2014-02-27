BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
Feb 27 Western Refining Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss as the cost of the crude oil it processes rose from the year-earlier period when they posted a profit.
The U.S. refiner reported a net loss of $7.3 million, or 9 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net income of $207.6 million, or $1.92 per share, a year earlier.
Cost of products sold soared 60 percent to $2.73 billion in the quarter.
Net sales rose about 34 percent to $3.02 billion.
