Feb 26 Western Refining Inc reported a
better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday as
lower crude oil prices helped improve refining margins.
Growing output from the Permian Basin in Texas and New
Mexico, where Western's refineries are located, has combined
with inadequate pipeline infrastructure to create a glut and
suppress crude prices in the region, boosting the company's
refining margins.
Western profits on the difference between the cheap crude it
buys from the Permian and the refined products it sells at
prices linked to the crude benchmark at Cushing, Oklahoma.
The gap between the price for West Texas Intermediate crude
at Midland in the Permian and the U.S. benchmark price at the
pipeline hub in Cushing WTC-WTM averaged $3.13 per barrel in
the fourth quarter, higher than $2.46 a year ago.
Western said gross margins rose to $22.13 per barrel in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $7.99 a year earlier.
The company reported a profit of $130.9 million, or $1.33
per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $7.3 million,
or 9 cents per share.
Excluding items, Western earned $1.19 per share, above the
average analyst estimate of 98 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales were flat at $3.02 billion, slightly below
analysts' average estimate of $3.08 billion.
Western also recorded a $78.6 million charge in the quarter
related to the value of its inventory, mirroring the $244
million charge recorded by peer HollyFrontier Corp on
Wednesday.
Western Refining's shares closed at $43.64 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The stock has risen about 13
percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)