By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 28
UNITED NATIONS, April 28 The United Nations
Security Council renewed for another year the U.N. peacekeeping
mission in the disputed North African territory of Western
Sahara but failed to accept African Union recommendations for
changes to the force's mandate.
The 15-nation council unanimously adopted a U.S.-drafted
resolution extending the mandate for the Western Sahara mission,
known as MINURSO, until April 30, 2016.
Morocco took control of most of Western Sahara in 1975 when
colonial power Spain withdrew, prompting the Polisario Front
independence movement to wage a guerrilla war lasting until
1991, when the United Nations brokered a ceasefire and sent in
MINURSO.
Rabat rejects calls for MINURSO to conduct human rights
monitoring and says the African Union has no business meddling
in the issue. It says the territory should have autonomy, not
independence, a view rejected by Polisario. Morocco is not a
member of the African Union because of Western Sahara.
Polisario runs refugee camps at Tindouf in Algeria.
After the resolution was adopted, a Malaysian delegate
complained about a lack of transparency in negotiations on the
resolution.
The draft was initially presented to the so-called Group of
Friends on Western Sahara - the United States, France, Spain,
Britain and Russia - before being shared with the Security
Council.
African delegates have complained that Africa is not
represented in the "Friends."
French Deputy Ambassador Alexis Lamek said the resolution
gave "necessary impetus to the political process" in Western
Sahara, which has stalled over the past year.
Morocco Ambassador Omar Hilale also welcomed the resolution
and defended his country against accusations of exploitation of
Saharan natural resources, saying it was legal.
Western Sahara is rich in phosphates and potentially,
offshore oil and gas. Polisario has complained about Western
companies searching for natural resources based on Moroccan
permits.
The African Union had again called for MINURSO to take on
human rights monitoring, as most U.N. peacekeeping missions do,
but the resolution did not call for that. It had also wanted the
resolution to explicitly state that MINURSO's job is to organize
a referendum.
The only reference to a plebiscite is when MINURSO is
spelled out: United Nations Mission for the Referendum in
Western Sahara.
Polisario's U.N. representative Ahmed Bouhkari issued a
statement welcoming the African Union's support but deploring
"the position of France, which remains the main obstacle to a
just and durable peace in Western Sahara."
France is a traditional ally of Morocco.
