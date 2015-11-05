UNITED NATIONS Nov 4 The United Nations chief
on Wednesday urged Morocco and Western Sahara's Polisario Front
independence movement to end an impasse fuelling a four-decade
dispute over the North African territory.
Morocco took control of most of Western Sahara in 1975 when
colonial power Spain withdrew, prompting the Polisario Front to
wage a guerrilla war lasting until 1991, when the United Nations
brokered a ceasefire and sent in a peacekeeping force.
"My personal envoy, Mr. Christopher Ross, has intensified
his efforts to facilitate the entry of the parties into
negotiations without preconditions and in good faith," U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement. "They have
yet to do so."
"I urge all concerned within the region and within the
broader international community to take advantage of (Ross's)
intensified efforts to facilitate the launching of true
negotiations in the coming months," he added.
Morocco claims the sparsely populated stretch of desert,
which has offshore fishing, phosphate reserves and oilfield
potential, as its own.
However, the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeks full
independence for Western Sahara. The United Nations mission in
the territory has the task of facilitating a referendum on
Western Sahara's political future.
That referendum has never taken place.
In April the U.N. Security Council renewed for another year
the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara but failed to
accept African Union recommendations for changes to the force's
mandate to give it the task of monitoring human rights.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)