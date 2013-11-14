Nov 14 Western Union Co, the world's
largest money-transfer firm, said Chief Financial Officer Scott
Scheirman will be leaving the company, effective Feb. 28.
Raj Agrawal, currently executive vice president, will serve
as chief financial officer in the interim from Jan. 1 until a
new replacement is found, the company said in a statement.
Scheirman's resignation comes two weeks after the company
warned of no earnings growth in 2014 due to higher compliance
costs.
In its third-quarter earnings report, the company said it
faced new money laundering and fraud prevention measures in
countries such as Spain and Britain, and compliance costs would
be about 3.5 percent-4.5 percent of revenue.
Western Union has cut prices and invested heavily in its
online and mobile business to compete with MoneyGram
International Inc, Xoom Corp and Boom Financial
Inc.
Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based company closed at
$17.45 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.