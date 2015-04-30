Money transfer company Western Union Co (WU.N) reported a fall in quarterly revenue, as the company earned lower fees in its biggest business of consumer remittance.

The company's shares fell slightly to $20.27 in after-market trading on Thursday.

Western Union, which gets about 80 percent of its business from low-income migrant workers sending money home, said revenue from consumer remittances fell 4 percent in the first quarter.

Transaction volumes rose 3 percent to 61.75 million in the quarter, while remittances fell 3.9 percent to $19.5 billion.

The world's largest money-transfer company said in February that it was cutting prices in parts of the United States where it was experiencing the maximum competitive pressures.

Revenue fell to $1.32 billion from $1.35 billion.

The company's net income was largely flat at $203.9 million. On a per-share basis, the company earned 39 cents per share in the latest quarter, compared with 37 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

