* 3rd-qtr profit $0.39/share vs est $0.35
* Expenses up 5 pct at $1.11 billion
(Add details, CEO comment, share movement)
Oct 29 Western Union Co, the world's
largest money-transfer company, reported a 20 percent fall in
quarterly profit in the face of increasing competition and
higher regulatory expenses, sending its shares down 13 percent
after the bell.
The company warned of a flat 2014, as it faces new money
laundering and fraud prevention measures in countries such as
Spain and Britain. The company also expanded its settlement
agreement with State of Arizona, it said in a filing.
"Due to the compliance expenses as well as a potential
impact from new compliance procedures we do not expect growth in
operating profit in 2014 at this time," Chief Executive Hikmet
Ersek said on a conference call to investors.
Western Union has cut prices and invested heavily in its
online and mobile business to compete with MoneyGram
International Inc, Xoom Corp and Boom
Financial Inc.
Western Union raised the low end of its 2013 earnings
forecast to $1.38 from $1.33 per share. The top end of the range
was unchanged.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Western Union's transaction volumes rose 9 percent to 62.45
million in the third quarter from a year earlier, while
remittances totaled $21.1 billion, up from $19.7 billion.
The company's online money transfer business,
Westernunion.com, reported transaction growth of 68 percent.
Net income fell to $214.4 million, or 39 cents per share, in
the quarter ended Sept. 30. Expenses rose 5 percent to $1.11
billion.
Revenue slipped 1 percent to $1.41 billion.
Shares of the company were at $16.69 in extended trading
after closing at $19.24 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian, Maju Samuel)