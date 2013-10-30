Oct 30 Shares of Western Union Co fell as
much as 19 percent on Wednesday, after the money transfer
company said it did not expect earnings growth in 2014 due to
higher compliance costs.
The company reported better-than-expected results on Tuesday
but said it faces new money laundering and fraud prevention
measures in countries such as Spain and Britain.
Western Union said costs associated with compliance are
expected to be about 3.5 percent-4.5 percent of revenue in 2014,
disappointing a number of analysts, who cut their price targets
on the stock.
"Historically, we would have argued that greater regulation
would hurt Western Union's competitors more," SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey analysts Andrew Jeffrey said in a note to clients.
"However, its far-flung branch network and 16,000+ global
corridors are increasingly a liability, rather than an asset, in
our view," Jeffrey said.
Western Union has cut prices and invested heavily in its
online and mobile business to compete with MoneyGram
International Inc, Xoom Corp and Boom Financial
Inc. This has boosted its transaction volumes, which rose 9
percent during the quarter.
Sterne Agee & Leach analyst Greg Smith said although the
company signaled that its strategy to regain market share was
working, given the growth in transactions, the outlook came as a
big disappointment.
"Given that we are presented with another year of limited to
no growth, we would not chase the stock, even at much lower
levels," RBC Capital Market analyst Daniel Perlin wrote in a
client note, cutting his target on the stock to $17 from $22.
The analysts said the company's move to scale back its share
buyback program to much less than the $400 million this year may
also have affected the stock.
Shares of Western Union touched a low of $15.51 on the New
York Stock Exchange before recovering to $16.78 in late
afternoon trade.
(Reporting by Anil D'Silva, Avik Das and Tanya Agarwal in
Bangalore)