Feb 11 Western Union Co, the world's largest money-transfer company, reported a 27 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher compliance costs, and announced a $500 million share buyback program.

Net income fell to $173.4 million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $237.9 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to $1.42 billion.