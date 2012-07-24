BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's controlling shareholder to increase holdings in the company
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net income rose to $271.2 million not $271.2)
July 24 Western Union Co, the world's largest payment transfer company, reported a 3 percent increase in its quarterly profit.
Net income rose to $271.2 million, or 44 cents per share, for the second quarter from $263.2 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Made application to high court for order that phillip asia pacific opportunity fund be restrained from taking further steps in legal proceedings