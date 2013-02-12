EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Feb 12 Western Union Co, the world's largest money transfer company, forecast lower earnings for 2013 and reported a 47 percent decrease in fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by lower transaction fees in its consumer-to-consumer business.
The company expects to earn between $1.33 and $1.43 per share in 2013. It reported earnings of $1.69 per share in 2012.
Net income fell to $237.9 million, or 40 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $452.3 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items the company earned 42 cents per share.
Revenue fell less than 1 percent to $1.42 billion.
Consumer-to-consumer revenue, which accounts for more than 81 percent of the company's total revenue, fell more than 2 percent.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $1.4 billion.
The Englewood, Colorado-based company's shares were down 2 percent after the bell. They closed at $14.34 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has