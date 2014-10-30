Oct 30 Western Union Co, the world's largest money-transfer company, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people transferred money using its services.

The company's net income rose to $234.1 million, or 44 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $214.4 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 2 percent to $1.44 billion. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)