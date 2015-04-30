* Money transfer market to be challenging in 2015 - CEO

* First-quarter revenue falls 2 pct

* Revenue from digital business rises 17 pct (Adds details from conference call, CFO comment)

By Neha Dimri

April 30 Western Union Co said it expects pricing for its money transfer services to be at the company's "historical low single digit range" as it grapples with rising competition.

The world's largest money-transfer company said in February that it was cutting prices in parts of the United States where it was experiencing the maximum competitive pressures.

"Over all pricing for the year will be in our historical low single-digit range ..cross-border pricing environment is stable", Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal told Reuters.

Rival MoneyGram International Inc slashed prices last year after Wal-Mart Stores Inc launched its money transfer service.

Western Union is facing competitive pressure in U.S. domestic money transfer in the higher principal band, or transfers above $200, Agrawal said.

The company, which gets about 80 percent of its business from low-income migrant workers sending money home, said revenue from consumer remittances fell 4 percent in the first quarter.

Chief Executive Hikmet Ersek said the company expected the money transfer market to be challenging in 2015, mainly due to weakness in Europe and Russia and the negative impact of the strengthening U.S. dollar.

The company said its foreign-exchange hedging programs were helping to sustain its bottomline.

Western Union said revenue from its digital business, including westernunion.com and mobile money transfer, rose 17 percent in the quarter ended March 31.

The company is investing heavily in its online and mobile businesses to better compete with fast-growing rivals such as Xoom Corp and privately owned Boom Financial Inc.

Western Union said it expects compliance-related expenses this year to remain at 2014 levels, at about 3.5-4 percent of revenue.

"I believe we are in stable place with respect to spending on compliance," Agrawal said.

Compliance costs for money transfer companies have been rising as regulators worldwide crack down on money laundering.

The company's revenue fell 2 percent to $1.35 billion in the first quarter.

Net income was largely flat at $203.9 million. On a per-share basis, the company earned 39 cents per share in the latest quarter, compared with 37 cents a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Western Union's shares were down 1 percent at $20.20 in after-market trading. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had gained 14 percent this year.

(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)