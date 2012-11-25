Nov 25 Western Wind Energy Corp : * In the process of considering and evaluating the announcement by

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP * Shareholders are urged to take no action until Western Wind has issued

further communication with respect to the announcement and the Brookfield

offer * CEO Jeff Ciachurski says Brookfield offer is too low, is committed to

obtaining a better price for shareholders than presently offered by

Brookfield * CEO Jeff Ciachurski says the Brookfield offer is disruptive to a thorough

sales process * No guarantee that any of the initial expressions of interest will result

in a formal offer or a binding agreement being entered into at this time