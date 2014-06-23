BRIEF-American International Group completes sale of AIG Fuji Life to FWD Group
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
June 23 Reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd said it would buy specialty insurer Western World Insurance Group Inc for about $690 million in cash.
The deal is expected to close in or about the end of the third quarter of 2014, Validus said in a statement. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.