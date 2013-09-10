UPDATE 1-Oscar accountants get reprieve after best picture blunder
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.
(Corrects the deal value to $123.3 mln from $740 mln)
Sept 10 Sept 10 Westfield Group : * Westfield Group media release - Karrinyup * Sale of its 16.67% interest in Karrinyup, Perth to an entity associated with Unisuper, in transaction that values centre at $740 million * Says sale is expected to close on 13 September 2013 * Source text (r.reuters.com/pyd92v) *
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.
* Merrill Lynch restructures leadership; to cut its divisions from 10 to six - WSJ, citing a memo
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing * Toshiba says Westinghouse liabilities were $9.8 bln as of Dec * Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns * Toshiba to close first-round bidding for chip business on Wed (Adds details from SCANA investor call, comments from regulators, updates share prices) By Tom Hals, Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly WILMINGTON, DEL./TOKYO, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japa