(Corrects the deal value to $123.3 mln from $740 mln)

Sept 10 Sept 10 Westfield Group : * Westfield Group media release - Karrinyup * Sale of its 16.67% interest in Karrinyup, Perth to an entity associated with Unisuper, in transaction that values centre at $740 million * Says sale is expected to close on 13 September 2013 * Source text (r.reuters.com/pyd92v) *