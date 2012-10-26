LONDON Oct 26 Australian mall developer
Westfield Group has sold its interest in a stalled
shopping centre site in the north of England to retail investor
Meyer Bergman, the companies said.
Meyer Bergman, along with two Canadian pension funds
including the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, paid about 200
million pounds ($323 million) for the site in the centre of
Bradford, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters.
Work started on the 12-acre site in 2004 but stalled four
years later when the global financial crisis hit. Westfield will
now develop the centre, which the companies said would have a
value of 260 million pounds when completed, f or Meyer Bergman.
The centre will hold a 550,000 square foot retail centre
including more than 70 food outlets and shops. Bradford is
Britain's fifth largest city by population.
Large UK shopping centres which dominate their catchment
area are sought after by investors as they have weathered the
tough retailing climate relatively well.
Earlier this month, Norway's sovereign wealth fund bought a
50 percent share in the Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield
for 348 million pounds.