LONDON Jan 17 Australian mall owner Westfield
Group has made peace with Anglo-French developer
Hammerson in a long-running battle over an ageing south
London shopping centre, agreeing to redevelop it together.
The two have been wrangling for over a year about the
Whitgift Centre in Croydon whose owners sided with both
developers on the right to redevelop the site, resulting in
deadlock.
The pair said on Thursday that the joint venture will
purchase a 25 percent interest in the 42-year-old site.
Hammerson had previously agreed to buy the stake from one of
the centre's leaseholders, Royal London Asset Management (RLAM),
on its own for 65 million pounds ($104 million).
Westfield will also buy a 50 percent stake in the Centrale
shopping centre, a mall opposite the Whitgift Centre which
Hammerson already owns.
"Croydon has huge potential to return to its former glory as
one of London's most vibrant town centres, and a major driver of
its economy. The redevelopment of the Whitgift Centre at its
heart is crucial to this vision," London's Mayor Boris Johnson
said in the statement.
Large British shopping centres that dominate surrounding
areas are highly prized by property investors as they have so
far weathered the tough retailing climate better than others.
Westfield, whose Stratford City mall near the Olympic Park
was one of the biggest retail winners during the Games, said in
November the 1.2 million square foot site in Croydon would
become its third large London centre after an exclusive deal
with the Whitgift Foundation, the freeholder and 25 percent
leaseholder.
But RLAM and Irish Bank Resolution Corp (IBRC),
which together owned 75 percent of the mall's lease, said in
April they had signed an exclusive agreement with Hammerson.
Hammerson and Westfield have set up a joint management
company and will meet with all stakeholders in the coming weeks
and will create a revised masterplan. Planning consent could be
secured in 2013 with construction expected to start in 2015 for
the 1 billion pound scheme, they said.