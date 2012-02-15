* Westfield sells 45 pct stake in JV to CPPIB, to receive
$1.85 bln
* Sells three UK shopping centres for A$240 mln
* Plans to start share buyback for up to 10 pct of issued
capital
* Sees 2 to 3 pct growth in NOI for U.S. malls this year
* Shares jump 6 pct to 7-mth high
By Eriko Amaha
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Australian shopping mall
owner Westfield Group is selling a stake in a portfolio
of 12 U.S. malls to a Canadian pension fund for about $1.85
billion, freeing up cash to fund a share buyback and to expand
its global reach.
Westfield, the No.2 mall owner globally, said on Wednesday
it was forming a $4.8 billion joint venture with Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and announced a buyback of 10
percent of its stock, sending its shares up more than 6 percent
to a seven-month peak of A$8.92.
Westfield also said it had sold its interest in three
shopping centres in the United Kingdom for A$240 million ($256
million).
The deals are the latest move by Westfield to reinvent
itself after spinning off stakes in its Australian malls in 2010
to free up capital and earn greater returns from property
management and higher yielding mall development.
Investors, who have watched the stock fall as much as half
from a peak above A$15 in 2008, welcomed the move to return
funds to shareholders.
"They've done something about getting some of the capital
back and they're using that to undertake the buyback," said
Winston Sammut, managing director for Maxim Asset Management.
"All in all, the market is viewing it as positive."
Westfield has also ventured into new markets Brazil and
Italy in a bid to find growth outside of Australia and the
United States.
Under the U.S. joint venture, CPPIB will pay Westfield about
$1.85 billion and become a 45 percent partner in a portfolio of
12 malls that Westfield owns.
The deal represents the largest real estate investment ever
for CPPIB, one of the world's largest private equity investors.
Westfield operates 118 shopping malls in Australia, New
Zealand, the United States, Britain and Brazil.
"We are pursuing developments and acquisition opportunities
around the globe," Peter Lowy, Westfield's Co-CEO told a
teleconference.
"We have the ability and the balance sheet and the capital
to be able to still pursue these opportunities while sending
capital back to shareholders," he added.
As of December, Westfield held A$5.3 billion in bank
facilities and cash, putting its gearing level at 36.4 percent.
HEALTHY OUTLOOK
For 2011, the company reported funds from operations (FFO),
an industry measure of core operating profits, of A$1.49
billion, in line with an average estimate of A$1.48 billion by
five analysts.
This was the first time Westfield reported a full-year FFO,
widely used by its global peers.
Despite a challenging retail environment at home and abroad,
Westfield said it expected about 68 cents per share of FFO for
2012, compared with its 2011 result of 64.8 cents per share.
Westfield expects a pick-up in the U.S. retail market,
projecting 2 to 3 percent growth in net operating income for its
U.S. shopping malls this year.
CPPIB was part of the world's second-largest private equity
transaction in 2011, the C$6.2 billion ($6.2 billion)
acquisition of Kinetic Concepts, a U.S. maker of medical devices
used in wound care. It marked the third consecutive year that
CPPIB has participated in one of the world's largest deals.
Deep-pocketed Canadian pension funds become the world's most
active acquirers in the global economic crisis in 2008/09,
targeting real estate and infrastructure in a sustained push in
emerging and developed market economies.