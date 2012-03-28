SYDNEY, March 29 Westfield Group, the
world's second-largest shopping mall owner, is close to selling
seven malls in the United States to Starwood Capital Group for
about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal said, citing two
people familiar with the matter.
The seven malls were not identified, but five of the seven
are among the 17 U.S. malls that Sydney-based Westfield put on
the market early last year, the paper said. St arwood would buy a
majority stake, it added.
Westfield's spokeswoman in Australia could not be reached
for comment immediately by Reuters.
Westfield, which owns 118 malls globally, has said it will
sell some mid-scale malls to raise capital for several billion
dollars of redevelopment work at its more lucrative properties.
In February, Westfield said it was selling a stake in a
portfolio of 12 U.S. malls to Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board for about $1.85 billion, freeing up cash to fund a share
buyback and to expand its global reach.
The deals are the latest moves by Westfield to reinvent
itself after spinning off stakes in its Australian malls in 2010
to free up capital and earn greater returns from property
management and higher-yielding mall development.
Westfield has also ventured into new markets in Brazil and
Italy in a bid to find growth outside of Australia and the
United States.