Sept 24 WEA Finance LLC (WDCAU) /WT Finance (Aust) Pty Ltd /WT Finance (NZ) Ltd on Monday sold $500 million of fixed rate notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Westfield Holdings Ltd, Westfield Management Ltd, in its capacity as the responsible entity and trustee of Westfield Trust, and Westfield America Management Ltd, in its capacity as the responsible entity and trustee of Westfield America Trust. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WESTFIELD AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 10/03/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.762 FIRST PAY 04/03/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.523 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/03/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS