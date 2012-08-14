BRIEF-Highland Partners NV LLC raises $9.7 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $9.7 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r6bBiA)
SYDNEY Aug 15 SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian mall operator Westfield Group on Wednesday reported a higher FFO (funds from operations) for the first half of the year, beating analysts' estimates.
Westfield, the world's second-largest listed retail trust by market value, logged A$751.2 million in FFO for the six months to June, compared with an average estimate of A$734.16 million by five analysts. It also compared with A$733 million for the same period a year ago.
Westfield maintained it current outlook guidance. (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by John Mair)
* Technology Crossover Ventures reports open market sale of 1.4 mln shares of Rapid7 Inc's common stock on June 6 at $18 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sDQtCt) Further company coverage: