March 5 Canada's WestFire Energy Ltd
said it is temporarily suspending liquids-rich natural
gas production at its Kaybob gas plant in Alberta due to a
mechanical failure.
WestFire said about 2,650 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boepd) of its Kaybob production will be shut-in during the
18-day unscheduled plant outage.
In February, the company had temporarily halted sour gas
processing at the plant. The company expects the facility to
resume functioning by March 15.
The company, which has light oil assets in Alberta and
Central Saskatchewan, will conduct other maintenance operations
at Kaybob that were planned for later this year, during the
shut-down.
WestFire's said its corporate production was more than 9,750
boepd before the Kaybob outage.
The company's shares were slightly down at C$5.25 in early
trade on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.